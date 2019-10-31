The Mt. Juliet City Commission unanimously approved the development plan for Project Sam on Monday, consenting to a 3.6 million-square-foot facility on Golden Bear Gateway at its junction with East Division Street.
Two weeks after a workshop commissioners themselves said was scarcely productive, they deliberated for hours about details on which they still had yet to agree, chief among which was the scope of road improvements to be made on East Division.
This particular sticking point nearly went unresolved as the board was prepared to vote on all its proposed amendments to the plan before Vice Mayor James Maness recommended they break for 10 minutes to give developers time to confer with their client, who many have speculated is Amazon.
While that break stretched to more than an hour, developers eventually returned to the floor to consent to paying $7 million for said improvements with the guarantee that, should costs exceed this, the city would cover the remainder. The start of construction was said by Public Works Director Andy Barlow to be slated for two years after the 60-foot right-of-way is acquired on East Division.
Other issues debated in the meeting not only by commissioners but also by citizens present at town hall were the traffic impact and the height of the building. The mayor and commissioners were concerned about the degree to which traffic would increase on not only East Division but also Lebanon Road, which narrows to
two lanes by the time it intersects with Golden Bear Gateway. East Division is only two lanes in its entirety.
The mayor addressed concerns about a disparity between the scope of the planned parking lot and the projected number of employees, claiming the lot was unnecessarily larger than the staff size would merit. This came up in relation to the only traffic study done for the project being based on a plan for a building only a quarter the size (800,000 square feet) of the approved plan.
"I don't believe in charging somebody for something we think might happen someday," Commissioner Ray Justice said, adding that the traffic study needed to be replaced with an updated one for the scale of the actual project before the commission charged the developers with making road improvements.
Mayor Ed Hagerty pointed out the traffic study was "seriously flawed. It goes on to say that the traffic impact is 3,900 cars per day, yet we're asking to build 1,750 parking spaces with two shifts. That alone exceeds the traffic count that is referenced in the study, so I think we need to rely on the city engineer's evaluation on a building four times larger than what the building was based on."
Ultimately, the board approved the plan in spite of this at Barlow's recommendation
Local warehousing expert and previous candidate for Commissioner Jennifer Milele's seat, Gerard Bullock, told the Democrat why the parking lot size was not only necessary but also both industry-standard and not representative of the likely traffic impact.
Speaking from his experience bringing the Under Armour warehouse to Mt. Juliet, Bullock said developers likely used what he called scaling according to the "peak-to-average" ratio. There are excess spaces for handicapped drivers and visitors, which are rarely occupied for a warehouse. Far more significantly, the shift changes have to be accommodated with enough spaces for shifts to overlap.
"You have to build the church for Easter Sunday when it comes to parking," Bullock said, "because during your peaks, you're going to have your shift in there plus the people coming in for the next shift."
As such, warehouses like these stagger their shift changes to avoid peak traffic periods.
Hagerty pushed the issue of lowering the building height closer to that of East Division compared to its planned height just under that of Golden Bear Gateway -- a difference of about 35 feet. Residents have addressed concerns about this, including Stuart Resor.
"We feel that the 92-foot height limit is a problem that should be looked at carefully," said Resor, an architect. "We feel that granting this 92 feet could set a precedent. I'd like to ask the city attorney what his feelings are on this, but my non-legal opinion is that, once you void the height limit to that degree, the next applicants will be coming in for the higher number. Those who were going to build at the 50-foot height limit are going to build at 92 feet."
He also expressed concern about all the trees that the developer intends to raze for the project.
