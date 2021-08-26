The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners failed to pass a resolution that would have codified commissioners’ ”right to defend” themselves against accusations that “could potentially result in damaging one’s character, name, and reputation.”
The commission voted 4-1 against the resolution after denouncing District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele’s controversial Twitter posts two weeks ago.
Milele, who sponsored the resolution and was the only vote for it, said it rests solely on Vice Mayor Ray Justice for what she called his misbehavior at the commission’s Aug. 9 meeting.
“What he did to me at taxpayers’ expense was hate speech,” said Milele.
She also criticized Justice’s resolution opposing “racially motivated and divisive comments” as based on opinion and perception.
City Attorney Gino Marchetti said Milele’s resolution does not apply to the city’s code of ethics.
Mt. Juliet’s code of ethics does not include slander, defamation, accusations, and allegations unless pertaining to personal gain or merit.
“You don’t need a resolution to grant anybody First Amendment rights,” said Marchetti. “Having a First Amendment right doesn’t mean you get to exercise it without any limits.”
Marchetti said he believed it would be difficult for the city to enforce the resolution.
District 2 Commissioner Bill Trivett agreed with Marchetti, stating that there is a lot of ambiguity in the resolution.
“There is no way I could support this resolution,” said District 3 Commissioner Scott Hefner. “This is extremely subjective, personal harm. It is nothing but a means to facilitate bickering in board meetings like this.”
Hefner compared the resolution to kids arguing with each other at a playground.
Mayor James Maness said that he sympathizes with both Milele and Justice, and that there is little to be gained from personal attacks.
Maness also said that nobody moves to Mt. Juliet to watch its board members argue.
Justice said he was amazed by the hypocrisy of Milele’s resolution. He noted that if such a resolution were already in place, then Milele could have been sanctioned for her 10-minute criticism of the commission’s open burning ban on July 27.
In other business, the board passed a resolution to establish its rules and guidelines for debates and comments on agenda items.
These guidelines include elected officials being recognized by the mayor to speak on each agenda item for a maximum of three minutes. After an elected official has finished his or her three minutes, the mayor will recognize the next elected official for those same minutes, and so on.
The mayor can choose to recognize non-elected officials for questions or comments directly related to the agenda item.
