Mt. Juliet has replaced its citywide alert system to avoid an exorbitant price hike from the previous system’s provider.
The city has chosen the Atlas One platform to replace Nixle alerts, which comes with marked differences in the medium by which the city dispenses information as well as the method by which residents receive those alerts. This means the city will gradually transition its citizens to a new mode of communication regarding daily announcements they’ve grown accustomed to receiving a certain way.
The need for transition stems from a major price hike from Everbridge, the provider of Nixle alerts. According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, it’s an increase of 1,500%, which Commissioner Ray Justice said is the primary reason for opting to replace it with a more cost-effective system.
“This was a no-brainer,” Justice said. “We had to do something different. Nixle has served as well for a long time at the cost that they had, but when they decided to go up, we could no longer justify that additional cost.”
The city has relied on Nixle alerts since 2009. In 2016, Nixle was acquired by Everbridge, which now boasts of providing Nixle alerts to over 8,000 public safety organizations and government agencies. The alerts typically bring attention to traffic issues, emergency service announcements, city-sponsored events, utility complications and myriad other concerns.
The transition, however, is unlikely to be seamless for some due to the difference between Everbridge’s platform and that of Atlas One. The former was a high-end service provided via text messages. Residents opted into regularly receiving Nixle alerts from a six-digit number: 888-777.
Atlas One operates on a smartphone app that citizens must download by June 30 to continue receiving regular alerts from July 1 onward. Once downloaded, the app prompts its users to allow it to access their smartphone’s GPS function so as to filter whose location-based alerts the user should be receiving.
Residents who don’t want to provide GPS access on their mobile devices can, instead, enter the addresses of “favorite places” for which they care to receive pertinent alerts. MJPD assured the public via press release, though, that it has no way to access a user’s GPS data either way.
The process differs considerably from simply receiving texts, though, which may mean that some are slow to make the switch while others may even opt out altogether. Comm. Justice concedes, however, that the service provided by platforms like these is highly valuable to the safety and sense of community that a city like Mt. Juliet affords.
“It’s informational, and it has been so good for our city,” Justice said. The more people receiving these alerts in real time, he added, “the better off we all are obviously. So, I mean, it’s more than proven itself time after time, but we also have to justify cost, and so, we have to change from that particular format.”
To compensate, MJPD has announced that both systems will be in use “simultaneously until the transition is complete,” but what constitutes complete transition has yet to be determined.
