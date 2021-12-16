After a severe storm system rolled through Wilson County overnight last Friday, Mt. Juliet officials decided that the city’s Christmas parade, which was scheduled for Saturday morning, needed to be postponed.
The parade is now planned for this Saturday at 3 p.m.
While numerous homes sustained damage, the stretch of road designated as the parade route did not escape unscathed either. Following city-wide clean-up efforts, the Mt. Juliet Parks and Recreation Department decided that the route was fine and set the rescheduled time for 11 a.m., although city officials later changed it to 3 p.m.
In a post on the city’s Facebook page, it relayed that feedback from the business community prompted the decision.
“Every year, our business community on Mt. Juliet Road is affected by the Christmas parade because the road closure impacts their patronage,” the Facebook post said. “The 3 p.m. adjustment is a compromise to lessen the impact since many closed Saturday for the (previous) parade.”
The city added that it did not want to cancel altogether because “many kiddos and families put a lot of hard work and creativity in their parade floats, and many were looking forward to (the) joy a parade brings.”
In a phone call on Wednesday, the parks and recreation department’s event coordinator, Erin Farmer, said that the route will remain the same.
Farmer mentioned that one positive about the time change is that the parade will now run right into the next event, the lighting of the Christmas tree. That ceremony will begin as soon as the parade concludes, where before there was an approximate two-hour window between the events.
Those festivities will be centered around the town center clocktower and will be hosted by Shiloh Baptist Church. Food trucks will be on site, as well as ornament-decorating opportunities for children and the chance to sing Christmas carols.
Unfortunately, it’s not all silver linings. Farmer said that the number of participants in the parade will likely decrease by as much as half. That is due in large part to the schools being on holiday break by that time, as opposed to Dec. 11 when class was still in session.
As a result, participation from parade mainstays like school bands, clubs and ROTC organizations is expected to be down.
The parade officially begins at the Little League baseball fields on Lebanon Road. The Mt. Juliet Police Department will begin closing roads in this area at 2:45 p.m.
