Mt. Juliet signed closing documents for the land on which the city will finally build the North Mt. Juliet fire station.
The city purchased 2.3 acres from the Wilson County School District, directly adjacent to land already plotted for Green Hill High School. Wilson County Schools is using the latter to develop a much needed high school for North Mt. Juliet due to crowding as the city continues to grow, but growth has also contributed to fire safety being a concern of increasing significance.
Anticipating as much, City Commissioner Ray Justice began working to secure this new fire station three years ago. His work has finally produced results as it's in his district that
the new firehall is being developed, though land acquisition represents an early stage in the process.
When the city's budget was being passed, concerns were repeatedly mentioned in commission meetings about the lack of personnel to even staff a new station. This was largely in reaction to controversial budget cuts to the fire service then proposed and subsequently passed.
Currently, Justice said there's been no such concern expressed recently, "but truth is we haven't gotten that far yet. Picking an architect is next then construction. Operation is (Chief Jamie Luffman's) to decide and we will hopefully have a plan in place well before the opening."
The growth of the city, however, has been described by some within the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet and without, including Vice Mayor James Maness, to have outpaced the growth of the fire service. In particular, when budget cuts cost FDMJ two assistant chiefs, Maness said that Mt. Juliet was left with fewer firefighters than Lebanon regularly deployed on a single shift at the time.
In fact, prior to passing the budget, Maness challenged the proposed funding for the new fire station, which came before the board via resolution on June 10. This bond resolution proposed borrowing $3 million against current debt held by the federal government to allocate toward capital projects by refinancing those bonds and paying off the city's resultant debt over the next seven years.
The new fire station's construction was discussed then as one of the primary targets of that funding method. Maness argued at the time that it only accounted for how the city would afford the land and build the station itself, not how it would staff said station. In that same meeting, an irate Justice all but demanded that something be done to put a firehall in his district.
Now five months later, Mayor Ed Hagerty said after closing on the land that next year's "city budget will include funding for the new firefighters to staff the station." The mayor confirmed, however, that purchasing the land from Wilson County Schools was, indeed, accomplished via the bond resolution passed around budget time earlier this year.
"In order to pay for this," Hagerty said, "the city re-financed some bonds and issued new bonds at 1.12% in order to pay for the land and build the station. The construction process will begin in 2020 with expected opening of the station late that year."
The new firehall is a boon to the city according to both the City Commission and FDMJ. Luffman said, "This new station will provide equity to the north district (of Mt. Juliet) with the same expedient service currently enjoyed by the central and south districts."
Hagerty said, "I am very excited to finalize the purchase of land for the new fire station near Lebanon Road."
