The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners deferred again on rezoning Golden Bear Commercial to a planned-unit development.
Golden Bear Commercial, a convenience store/gas station located in Lebanon Road, will include a 9,600-square-foot building with 5,000 square feet identified for the convenience store and the remaining two lease spaces at 2,000 square-foot each.
Civil Site Design Group, a civil engineering group and Golden Bear’s developer, is looking to add a 700-foot slip lane on US 70 for the development.
The commission had deferred on the issue four times before Monday’s meeting.
In Monday’s session, District 3 Commissioner Scott Hefner suggested to have the ordinance deferred so the board could learn more about the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s plans on widening Lebanon Road.
TDOT’s project on Lebanon Road is in its preliminary design status and at about 40% complete with preconstruction activity. The overall cost of the project is $25.3 million.
Planning Director Jennifer Hamblen said the developer’s request for a slip lane has caused the delay.
Joe Haddix, principal of Civil Site Design Group, said adding a slip lane could provide improvement to the intersection of Lebanon Road and Golden Bear Gateway.
Haddix said that he worked on designing the preliminary layout for the slip lane into Golden Bear’s development before sharing it with the Public Works Department; both parties approved the slip lane’s design.
He also said the project’s traffic study did not recommend any improvement on Lebanon Road.
He said he has discussed with the Planning Commission on whether to keep the development’s access point at Golden Bear Gateway with more widening or move it further south without any further widening.
District 2 Commissioner Bill Trivett asked if the owners of Golden Bear Commercial are not modifying both Golden Bear Gateway and Lebanon Road to make sure their business runs efficiently.
Haddix answered that the owners do not want to change both streets, but they are willing to do their part on building this development.
He said his work on adding a slip lane into this project will cost around $150,000 to $200,000.
Haddix asked if they could use some of the money Mt. Juliet has made from other developments to balance the cost of this widening.
Vice Mayor Ray Justice said the city could spend about $75,000, or half the cost.
“I am a firm believer that if you are not 100% responsible for the impact, you should not be 100% responsible for paying for the impact,” said Justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.