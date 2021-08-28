The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will be meeting with Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto on Monday to discuss the relocation of ambulances from the Mt. Juliet fire stations on Belinda Parkway and East Hill Drive to two new Wilson Emergency Management Agency stations on Central Pike and Clemmons Road.
Last December, the Wilson County Commission approved the relocation as part of a $43.5 million bond alongside the expansion of the Wilson County Jail.
The new WEMA stations will be under construction in the coming months and operational in about a year.
Mt. Juliet decided to separate from WEMA and work on a partnership with a private ambulance company a month later.
City officials believed a private/public partnership would maintain ambulances services in Mt. Juliet.
In a work session last January, Fire Chief Luffman told city commissioners a private company could be hired at no cost to provide emergency services for residents.
City officials also thought that moving the WEMA ambulances to the new county stations will lead to longer response times to different areas and neighborhoods in this city.
Luffman said that he and the Mt. Juliet Fire Department are noticing a growing trend of ambulances from other zones having to make longer trips to Mt. Juliet to answer calls for emergency service.
Ambulances from WEMA stations in Lakeview, Laguardo, and Gladeville enter Mt. Juliet an average of 3-5 times daily.
“These stations make it difficult to provide efficient service for our city because it leaves those three zones without EMS transport,” said Luffman.
Hutto said WEMA’s two new stations will help ambulance service and fire protection overall in Wilson County.
“We’ve got all the citizens to think about,” said Hutto. “We’re still servicing Mt. Juliet; we haven’t diminished any ties. The move is to make things better, not worse.”
WEMA provided fire protection for Mt. Juliet prior to the formation of the city fire department in 2014.
The MJFD wants to keep ambulance services available from their stations and add an ambulance to the North District station upon completion of its construction.
“We want our ambulances to stay in Mt. Juliet because they have been in this city for a long time,” said Luffman. “We think much work has been done to nurture the relationship and service for our citizens.”
Mt. Juliet’s work on building its third fire station near Green Hill High School has gotten city officials to believe a third ambulance for this station is needed due to the city’s growth.
In last January’s work session, Luffman presented a model in which three ambulances would be placed at the city’s three fire stations.
Mayor James Maness thought that if the city agrees on a private-public partnership for MJFD, they have to take further details including call dispatching and workflow into consideration.
