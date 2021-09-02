The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners met with Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto to discuss ambulance services Monday.
Of concern to Mt. Juliet officials is the relocation of Wilson Emergency Management Agency ambulances from Mt. Juliet fire stations on Belinda Parkway and East Hill Drive to two planned WEMA stations on Central Pike and Clemmons Road.
Opposition to the move revolves around response times
“Five minutes or 10 minutes extra makes a big difference in our lives,” said resident Michael Rosen, who related his own experience with the ambulance service while suffering chest pain.
“The ambulance was there in 10 minutes,” said Rosen. “Inside the ambulance, the paramedics gave me painkillers and had the emergency room ready for me, and it was extremely valuable.”
District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele used a PowerPoint presentation to illustrate the number of emergency calls in Mt. Juliet.
“Our city is currently at an all-time high for overlapped calls,” said Milele.
Mt. Juliet has received more than 3,233 calls since August 2020 with 1,563 being overlapped, meaning there were simultaneous calls for ambulances. Overlapped calls have increased by 20% in eight months, she said.
Vice Mayor Ray Justice said the possibility of a private ambulance to serve south Mt. Juliet would be worth exploring.
Mt. Juliet Fire Chief Jamie Luffman said that he and Deputy Fire Chief Joey Edwards looked at different options to improve ambulance services including a partnership with a private ambulance company.
The city’s private/public partnership would have the Mt. Juliet Fire Department vehicles equipped with advanced life support equipment but would not have the capability to transport. The department’s vehicles are currently staffed with EMTs.
Edwards said it would take two years for WEMA’s two new Mt. Juliet buildings to be constructed.
Del Webb at Lake Providence, one of the city’s subdivisions, currently has a response time of six minutes, but the ambulance’s relocation to Central Pike would increase this neighborhood’s response time by two minutes.
This relocation also results in a 97 second difference for Del Webb.
Hutto said he does not make the decision on the ambulances’ relocation, and only the Wilson County Emergency Management Committee makes this decision.
Milele said Mt. Juliet could compromise with Wilson County on retaining the ambulances in their original locations by putting the costs of the new WEMA station in the city’s next budget cycle.
The commission decided to have another work session on their ambulance service plans in the coming months.
