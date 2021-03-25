The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners officially declared March 22 as Cathy Bender Day.
They announced this declaration at its board meeting Monday. Vice Mayor and District 1 Commissioner Ray Justice made the announcement on behalf of Mayor James Maness.
Bender — the first Black female to earn a full athletic scholarship at Vanderbilt, the first person in her family to attend college, and the second female to receive a complete athletic scholarship at Vanderbilt — was a basketball star at Mt. Juliet High School.
This declaration after she was inducted into Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame earlier this year. Bender, who played for Vanderbilt from 1978-82, was inducted into the Vanderbilt Hall of Fame in 2015.
Justice shared an anecdote with Bender before the declaration, explaining that both Wilson County Schools and Mt. Juliet High School wanted to start a basketball and football program during the early 1900s yet did not have any money to work on these goals. He said that Vanderbilt alleviated those financial shortcomings by donating their uniforms to Mt. Juliet High School, which explains why the school’s colors are black and gold.
Bender grew up in Mt. Juliet, attending Lakeview Elementary, West Wilson Middle and Mt. Juliet High. She made the MJHS varsity girls’ basketball team as a freshman, and even performed in track and field.
Bender took early psychology and business at Vanderbilt, hoping to become a special needs teacher, though eventually found out that business was her forte, according to a written statement read by Justice.
She set the Vanderbilt record (262) in assists, which still stands, while making 14 assists in three different games in 1981-82, the third in the program’s history. Bender also recorded 111 steals the same year, which is third in the program.
Bender also led the Commodores to their first 20-win season in 1981-82, and the Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women postseason in 1979-80 and 1980-81.
She lives in Hermitage and is a vice president and senior financial advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. Bender is a board member of the Vanderbilt Alumni Association while co-chairing the school’s first African American endowed scholarships and serving on the Metropolitan Nashville Sports Authority board.
Bender also serves as Co-Chair of the Baron’s Society for the National Association of African American Music and has previously worked on other community boards and professional organizations from the Tennessee Ethics Committee to the Vanderbilt Alumni Board Executive Committee.
She was the former president of the Association of Vanderbilt Black Alumni. Bender also co-chaired the AVBA Endowed Scholarship Fund.
“It’s always nice to be recognized by your home team,” said Bender. “Because I have moved around a lot in Nashville and Davidson County, I have not heard so much from Mt. Juliet, and for them to present me this gift, it’s a huge honor.”
“She’s done a lot for the community and the sport of basketball,” said District 3 Commissioner Scott Hefner.
