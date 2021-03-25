Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 69F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.