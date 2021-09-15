The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners deferred a decision on rezoning property on Curd Road during its meeting Monday.
The commission is considering rezoning the property from Wilson County’s residential (R-1) and Mt. Juliet’s single-family residential (RS-15) to the county’s residential planned-unit developments (RS-15 PUD) and the city’s single-family developments (R-10).
The proposed developments will include 208 lots on 89 acres with a density of 2.7 units per acre. Amenities include a pool/cabana and a pocket park.
Last month, the Mt. Juliet Planning Commission forwarded a positive recommendation to the board of commissioners on a 6-3 vote. The ordinance also includes a preliminary master development plan for Curd Road.
Mayor James Maness recommended deferring the ordinance so the board could evaluate on some additions to the development, including a 6-foot sidewalk and an extension of a center turn lane.
Maness the Planning Commission will again review the development at its Oct. 21 meeting. If the Planning Commission forwards a positive recommendation to the board of commissioners at that meeting, the BoC will pick it back up Oct. 25.
In other business, the commission deferred on annexing areas on Curd and Chandler roads. The ordinances would annex 88 acres on Curd Road and 19 acres on Chandler Road.
The commission also approved a contract with Adams Contracting LLC, a Kentucky-based construction service company, for the Cedar Creek Greenway.
The $1.9 million greenway will include a multi-use trail from Charlie Daniels Park to Golden Bear Gateway with connections to the Park Glen and Tuscan Gardens neighborhood. The project will be funded by a 80/20 matching federal grant through the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The city is responsible for 20% of the cost.
Commissioners also passed a resolution to support a grant application to install sidewalks on both sides of the road from Division Street to Old Lebanon Dirt Road.
