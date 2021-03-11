The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners deferred a sewer services plan in the Windtree Pines ordinance on second reading Monday.
The plan, which plays a central role in rezoning for Windtree Pines a development proposed for the former Windtree Golf Course, will be discussed in the next commission meeting in two weeks.
Joe Haddix, principal with Civil Site Design Group, a civil engineering company, explained there was an existing pump station on Nonaville Road across from the access point of the company’s project in Windtree Pines. The pump station there receives sewage flow from two additional stations at Paradise Drive and at the Royal Oaks Pump Station in North Mt. Juliet Road.
Haddix said that the problem with one pump station receiving flow from two stations is that if both stations are pumping simultaneously, it could overload a single one.
“What we have heard about the Nonaville station is that it pumps east to Old North Greenhill Road and down this street across Highway 70 South,” said Haddix. “As the existing Nonaville station crosses down south to Old North Greenhill Road, the flow goes under the railroad tracks.”
Haddix said the location is limiting the flow in the whole stretch, taking it back to the Nonaville pump station.
Danny Hale, developer for M&H Ventures LLC, proposed adding $1,000 to the existing capacity fee for the project. The current fee is approximately $1,800. M&H has about 423 lots into the development of Windtree Pines.
“When we add the existing fee and $1,000 together, it will total to $2,800 times 455 lots,” said Hale. “This generates the biggest portion of the money that is needed.”
Hale said that M&H Ventures has the biggest capacity for about half the lots they have, making it possible for them to contribute all of the lots toward this project. He believes it would be a significant input to the amount of additional flow the city would add to the Nonaville pump station.
“It would be disproportionately against us, but at the same time, it would also help alleviate some of the costs with us paying the capacity fee to do so,” said Hale.
Hale said the company would donate the land for a pump station. He thought the combination of additional capacity fees and the donation of land will generate most of the dollars necessary for the pump in Nonaville Road.
District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele asked about the constructors Hale was proposing to regarding the pump stations.
Hale answered that the stations are owned and maintained by the city of Mt. Juliet.
“If we need to use the contributing funds from the city towards moving it to a private-sector deal, we would pay those same funds in, build the stations sometime after the 200 homes are constructed, and at the end, if there are any funds left over from capacity fees and extra fees, they would come back to the city,” said Hale.
Log In
