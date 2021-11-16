Christmas time is exciting for children who eagerly anticipate Santa’s arrival, but some students at Mt. Juliet Elementary are finding out, there is more than one way to get into the holiday spirit.
On Friday, the kindergarten wing of MJE resembled a speedy assembly line as the students made their way from station to station, stuffing stockings to be sent to American troops serving overseas.
Each station was manned by a member of Music City Blue Star Moms, who had different items for the stockings. The items included everything from needed essentials like toothpaste and toiletries to something succulent for the soldiers’ sweet cravings.
The stocking goodies were largely donated by students from all the other grades at MJE with the task of getting them stuffed going to the kindergarteners.
For one student, the act really hit close to home. Lily LaBerge is the daughter of two Wilson County veterans, Ethan and Arin LaBerge. Her father was injured in a bombing during a deployment to Afghanistan.
In May of 2012, Ethan LaBerge arrived at Fort Campbell and was placed in the 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment. When his platoon was leaving a meeting with Afghan officials, a civilian detonated a bomb nearly 10 feet from the soldiers. Mr. LaBerge survived the attack but was left in critical condition from head-to-toe shrapnel wounds, broken bones and a concussion.
LaBerge was awarded a Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two campaign stars, and he medically retired from the Army in 2016.
Lily LaBerge was visibly shaking when asked about filling up the stockings. She was excited to be able to send stockings to soldiers “like her dad,” so they “could have Christmas too.”
That all of her classmates and fellow kindergartners were also enthusiastic about sharing a stocking this Christmas said it made her “proud that they care too.”
Another kindergartener, Ryan Stott, commented about how the whole process felt like a way of giving back to the soldiers who give so much of themselves to a larger mission.
“I like it because they are keeping us safe,” said Stott, who showed no signs of slowing down. “We’re going to keep doing it til they’re all full.”
After seeing what all was going in the stocking, Stott mentioned that he wanted to be a soldier one day, so he could get a stocking “with all this great stuff.”
One student, Sadie Martin, said that she knows the soldiers will like the stockings, because of all the “goodies inside,” like the gummy bears, which are Martin’s favorite.
Stott and Martin weren’t the only students energized by the day’s big event. As the students poured through the process and loaded the stockings into boxes with the help of Blue Star dad Phillip Horst.
A Blue Star is the designation for a family member of someone currently serving in active duty.
Horst said that the sight of so many children who appeared so excited to be participating in an event centered around giving really struck a chord with him.
“It’s just great,” Horst said. “These students won’t know who gets their stockings, but they all seem happy to be spreading Christmas cheer.”
While Horst represented the end of the line for the little stocking stuffers, Music City Blue Star Moms Membership Chair and Chaplain Betsy White represented the starting point. She was loading each stocking with notes written by the students.
Some of these notes were shorter than others, but each expressed a special sentiment.
One note read ...
Dear Soldier,
Thank you for your service and for fighting for peace. I really appreciate you for fighting for our country.
Sincerely,
Celine Yousif.
Another note was a bit more brief but still thoughful.
It reads ...
“Thank you soldiers. I love you. From Paisley.”
White said that these gestures can make a huge difference for soldiers stationed abroad during the holidays.
“It shows those people we are thinking about them,” said White. “But more importantly, it reminds them of home.”
White’s son, William White, is a sergeant in the Marine Corps. She said that the stockings and cards that he received while abroad were almost like reinforcements showing up.
In total, the students filled approximately 1,000 stockings, which will be delivered to soldiers stationed abroad during the next few weeks leading up to Christmas. Where they will ultimately end up could be anyone’s guess, but one sure thing is that whoever gets one will know people back home are thinking about them.
