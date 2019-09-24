A development plan of gargantuan proportion has passed the Mt. Juliet Planning Commission, boasting of 3.6 million square feet on Golden Bear Gateway with the possibility of 1,200 new jobs.
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission Chairman Luke Winchester said, "It will be not only the biggest building in Middle Tennessee but it will be pressing against possibly the biggest building in the state of Tennessee."
Of its 3.6 million square feet, 80,000 square feet will be office space, making it also the biggest office building in Wilson County by far.
In vetting the project before approval, the commission primarily took issue with the plan's use of metal panels as opposed to concrete and glass. The Mt. Juliety Public Works Department recommended rejecting a design so dependent on insulated, corrugated steel panels due to concerns about how they would hold up long-term. Planning Director Jennifer Hamblen addressed developers' requested change to industrial building design standards to accommodate these metal panels, which the standards currently prohibit.
Referred to as "Project Sam," the development plan comes from Panattoni Development Co., represented before the commission Thursday evening by Whitfield Hamilton, who explained to the commission that the metal panels are high-end and necessary for parts of the building where robotics and heavy machinery will operate.
"It needs to be this product for a lot of different reasons," Hamilton said. "The tolerances that go with this because of the robotics, because of what's occurring on each one of these levels, is extremely tight and tighter than anything I've ever built."
The commission ultimately waived the design standards upon learning that the proposed ratio of concrete to metal in the design is 50-50.
Hamilton said the project has "committed to the mayor and the state over a thousand jobs," including "world-class tech jobs of all types" like "fulfillment, tech, robotics, logistics and managerial white-collar" positions.
The company that will operate out of the building is still unknown, but it intends to be operational by mid-2021, pending the approval of the City Commission, which requires what Hamilton and a representative of McGregor Associate Architects both described as a very aggressive construction schedule.
Panattoni provided a short video showing a digital, 3-D modeling of the finished building to scale. The building stands 92 feet high, spanning five stories on just under 80 acres of property.
County Commissioner Bobby Franklin voiced concerns that proved common among citizens who spoke after him about the new building hindering traffic on Division Street, which is a two-lane road that runs parallel to Lebanon Road to connect Mt. Juliet and Lebanon. Resident Lori Peek asked the commission to reject the project for that reason.
"We all know East Division is not equipped to handle any industrial semi-trucks," Peek said. "Whether it's intentional or unintentional, there will be semi- and industrial traffic in neighborhoods."
She emphasized that the development plan targets land only 2 miles from Mt. Juliet High School and that it would, therefore, mix industrial traffic with school traffic in the neighborhoods that border Division and Golden Bear.
Franklin's concern was that the increase of traffic in and of itself would make merging onto Golden Bear via ramp more difficult, thus bottlenecking Division Street traffic.
"If this thing leads to traffic on East Division, it's going to be a mess," he said.
Franklin and Deputy Public Works Director Andy Barlow proposed the development plan include adding an acceleration lane to Golden Bear to hedge against bottlenecking.
Golden Bear itself already struggles to accommodate increased traffic from large attendance at football games for Mt. Juliet High School as it is, most recently reported by Mt. Juliet police on Friday evening.
The development plan makes more offsite commitments than Winchester said he has seen throughout his tenure on the planning commission. It commits to funding a 10,000-foot extension of the sewer line, added street lights to brighten the interchange at night, three new traffic signals and even a contribution to the nearest Greenway trailhead.
The planning commission unanimously approved the development plan with a non-binding recommendation that the City Commission approve it. The City Commission will vote on the plan during its Monday meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
