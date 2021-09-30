The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners approves the rezoning of the areas that will mean the addition of a combined 253 single-family houses to the city.
Commissioner voted 3-2 for rezoning property along Chandler Road and 5-0 for rezoning property on Curd Road.
The Chandler Road property will be rezoned to Mt. Juliet’s variable lot development (RS-20) whereas the Curd Road property will be rezoned to the city’s single-family development (RS-10) and Wilson County’s residential planned-unit development (RS-15 PUD).
The proposed developments include 35 lots on 19.18 acres for Chandler Road and 218 lots on 88.88 acres for Curd Road.
Chandler Road will have a density of 1.8 units per acre while Curd Road will have a density of 2.45 units per acre.
Vice Mayor Ray Justice noted there were no elevations in the Chandler Road subdivision’s 35 lots and asked about the design of the houses there.
Joe Haddix of Civil Site Design Group answered that the houses will be uniquely shaped.
“We’re able to set aside some open space and some perimeter landscape areas, set the subdivision’s lots back off the perimeter buffer, and save the natural vegetation as best as we can,” said Haddix.
District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele asked why CSDG planned on rezoning the subdivision as a variable lot development rather than as a planned unit development.
Haddix answered that it might have been an architectural decision.
Justice voiced his concern that rezoning the Curd Road promotion would affect the development of Bradshaw Farms.
Bradshaw Farms, a neighborhood of 561 homes, is located off Beckwith Road, which will provide eastside access to the new subdivision.
Public Works Director Andy Barlow confirmed that the subdivision’s park will be become a city park.
“Giving this park that recognition will make it more beneficial for the development,” said Trivett.
