Mt. Juliet commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to hedge against the state’s so-far unsuccessful fight to control its role in President Donald Trump’s continuance of the refugee resettlement program.
In light of the state’s inability thus far to secure federal funding for refugee resettlement or stop refugees from being relocated to Tennessee in the first place, the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners took the initiative to pass a resolution of non-consent on Feb. 10 with little to no discussion. It aims to preemptively absolve Mt. Juliet of any responsibility to participate in the federal resettlement program.
The resolution explains based on U.S. State Department reports that Mt. Juliet has been a recipient of refugees in the past as a result of the resettlement program. As of Dec. 18, 2019, Gov. Bill Lee has submitted a letter of consent to the State Department, and that letter makes no exceptions for non-consent counties.
The resolution argues, however, that Gov. Lee’s consent letter contradicts Executive Order 13888, which is the order that makes it possible for individual states to refuse to accept refugees. Lee’s letter consents to accepting refugees at any time all year, yet Order 13888 and its corresponding funding notice only require refugees to be taken during a period from June 1 to Sept. 30.
Because of this contradiction between Lee’s letter and the terms of Order 13888, the resolution argues that the city should not be compelled to comply with it. In January, however, a federal judge in Maryland granted a motion from refugee groups temporarily suspending the order on the basis that it “does not appear to serve the overall public interest.”
As of Nov. 1, 2019, President Trump authorized the immigration and resettlement of 18,000 refugees for 2020, consistent with a program established by the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act. Since prior to Trump’s inauguration, though, Tennessee has been embroiled in a lawsuit filed against the federal government.
In the suit, attorneys representing the state argued that, by way of this program, the federal government is in breach of the 10th Amendment of the Constitution, which says all powers not defined as federal by the U.S. Constitution rest within states’ rights. The suit failed in district court, a ruling that was appealed and then defeated again in March 2018 in appellate court.
Now, the Thomas More Law Center has filed a petition on behalf of the state to ask the full 6th Circuit Court of Appeals to rule on the case. Opponents of the suit argue that it makes Tennessee particularly unwelcoming to refugees, and that argument extends to any city or county that takes the stance Mt. Juliet has taken.
However, the premise of this criticism assumes the impetus for a declaration of non-consent is xenophobic in nature. Mt. Juliet’s resolution embraces the argument that the refugee resettlement program is unconstitutional, and Mayor Ed Hagerty said the resolution is more about insufficient infrastructure.
“This is primarily related to our traffic/road issues,” Mayor Ed Hagerty said. “The city is in dire need of significant road improvements and new road builds. We are not in a position to accept resettlements.”
This comes as several new developments in the city like the Devonshire Townhomes and Jackson Hills properties gain approval amid protest from citizens who claim to be concerned that city officials are continually allowing more people to move into an already crowded city.
