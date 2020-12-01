Mt. Juliet High School is on remote learning for the next two weeks. Wilson County Schools made the announcement Friday.
The school district cited “an increasing number of students and staff affected by COVID-19, and out of extreme caution for keeping our school community safe,” in making the decision.
The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases and quarantines the district has posted are as of the week ending Nov. 20. At the time, the district reported 77 new positive cases and 367 new quarantines among students. For the same period, 24 new staff cases and 14 new staff quarantines were reported.
For both staff and students, the numbers had been trending upwards for several weeks, and, when the district announced that classes would end early for Thanksgiving break in an effort to fight the COVID-19 surge, it warned of the high school’s possible closure.
The WCS board was scheduled to meet Monday to discuss ending traditional learning for K-5 students. The Lebanon Special School District transitioned from traditional to hybrid learning this week.
At Mt. Juliet High School, only students in grades 9-12 are affected by the move to remote learning. West Wilson Middle School students who are going to classes at MJHS will continue to do so.
Food service for MJHS students will continue to be offered while the school is on remote learning. Those needing food service should contact Tasha Keller at kellert@wcschools.com by 9 a.m. each morning. Food will be ready for pickup from 11-11:30 a.m. at the sidewalk outside the entrance to the commons.
Also, the district is reminding families that the MJHS front parking lot is available as an internet hotspot.
WCS says the intention is to return to hybrid learning at MJHS on Dec. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.