Mt. Juliet celebrated Youth Sports Appreciation Day with hundreds of attendees at Charlie Daniels Park on Saturday.
As part of the event, the Wilson United Soccer Club, Mt. Juliet Youth Football & Cheering Association, and Mt. Juliet Little League Inc., each received a donation of $100,000, presented by the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners.
Bob Zenker, president of Wilson United, said the club will use the money for improvements to their practice fields on Lorenzo Drive. They plan to add restrooms, enlarge parking and add two fields to their complex near Mt. Juliet High School.
Accepting for their organizations were Robin Speight, administrator for Mt. Juliet Little League Inc., and Britt Linville of the Mt. Juliet Youth Football & Cheerleading Association.
Livi West, Cheri Hefner, and the Cedar Creek Band all provided live music for the day, which included a splash day at the park’s Ava’s Splash Pad for the kids.
Eleven businesses, churches, and organizations such as New Tribe Church and Zone Conditioning, a local gym, provided additional support to Youth Sports Appreciation Day.
“Supporting youth sports programs is the future of Mt. Juliet,” said District 3 Commissioner Scott Hefner. “Anytime we have an opportunity to invest in our youth with sports or otherwise, we are going to be behind it 100%.”
