The Mt. Juliet-Wilson County Public Library held a special presentation commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks Saturday.
Carl Laterza, the 1997 Presidential Award for Excellence in Science and Mathematics Teaching recipient and former visiting professor at the State University of New York, presented a multimedia examination of the attacks, their impact, and their significance.
Laterza said each generation will have a moment frozen in time they identify with.
“My parents’ defining moment in their generation was the attack on Pearl Harbor,” said Laterza. “My generation is always going to remember the JFK assassination, and for other generations, the Challenger explosion.”
He played a five-minute video of citizens, pilots and more providing real-time testimonies during the events of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.
Laterza brought up a couple of similar incidents with the B-25 bomber crash on the Empire State Building in July 1945 and the World Trade Center Bombings in February 1993.
“The fact that terrorists could attempt to blow up the Twin Towers in 1993 shook a lot of New Yorkers’ confidence,” said Laterza. “What many people didn’t know was that it was just the warmup for 9/11.”
Laterza said he remember the day by knowing which order the hijacked planes hit the Twin Towers and which order the buildings fell down. He summarized this order as north-south-south-north.
Laterza, a former high school teacher, also recalled that he had his students at Division Avenue High School in Levittown, New York, to watch the 9/11 coverage throughout the day.
“A lot of my students had moms and dads who worked in those towers,” said Laterza. “They were both mesmerized and terrified by what they saw.”
He used the anecdote emphasize the important role teachers play during historic events such as 9/11.
“On one hand, teachers have to allow kids to confront reality, but on the other hand, they have to be able to be there for these kids and allow them to cry,” said Laterza.
Laterza talked about the time he and his wife visited Ground Zero after the 9/11 attacks.
“The only people that were allowed into New York City were those who were previously authorized,” said Laterza. “If you had relatives living there and wanted to go visit them, you could only get to New York City through the Long Island Rail Road.”
He wrapped up this presentation by showing the iconic photographs of the NYC firefighters raising the American flag and the U.S. soldiers raising this flag in Iwo Jima during World War II.
“Some things should never, ever change,” said Laterza.
