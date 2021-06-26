The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners plans to contribute financially to local youth sports organizations on a per participant basis, it was decided during a work session this week.
Mt. Juliet Little League Inc., Mt. Juliet Youth Football & Cheering Association, and West Wilson Basketball Association will receive a minimal donation of $25 per participant for operational costs.
City Manager Kenny Martin said the donations provide a huge benefit to the health and fitness of the city’s children and parents.
“I think anything that supports our children, their parents, those who visit our great community, and anything that improves our quality of life for those we so proudly serve, is an awesome and great thing,” said Martin.
Nearly 1,400 kids play either baseball or softball for Mt. Juliet Little League, while 750 participate in flag or touch football, cheerleading, and lacrosse with the MJYFCA, and 1,150 play basketball for WWBA.
Parents pay about $145 per kid for them to participate in either baseball or softball in Mt. Juliet Little League as well as $190 per kid in tackle football and $135 per kid in flag football for MJYFCA, and $95 per kid in basketball for WWBA.
Overall, they spent over $13,950 for Mt. Juliet Little League, $7,500 for MJYFCA, and $11,500 for WWBA.
District 2 Commissioner Bill Trivett said helping fund the organizations is a good stepping stone for Mt. Juliet and its budget.
He also hoped that if revenue continues to grow, that the city could increase the per-participant donation $50.
However, Finance Director Dana Hire worried increasing the amount would also cause the city’s overall budget to increase.
District 1 Commissioner and Vice Mayor Ray Justice said they are hoping the city could get more and more tournaments for Mt. Juliet Little League at their ballparks on Lebanon Road.
Justice used an example of ballparks in both Brentwood and Hendersonville to assert that while both cities have higher property tax rates than Mt. Juliet, their respective ballparks are well-maintained.
Trivett said that whenever Mt. Juliet’s ballparks get flooded again like last March, they have to see if there is another set of baseball and softball fields for the kids to play at.
Justice responded by saying that while the infrastructure for these fields have been degrading, it would cost millions of dollars for Mt. Juliet to replace it.
“While our city’s soccer leagues are not asking for a new field in Hamilton-Denson Park, more students are going to be playing there once this park opens,” said Trivett. “We don’t want to show favoritism with every sport out there.”
