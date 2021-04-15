The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners gave the Windtree Pines development the go ahead Monday.
The subdivision is planned for 373 single-family houses and 50 townhouses on 193 acres at the former Windtree Golf Course, which closed in 2017.
The rezoning plan was deferred twice over the past two meetings due to sewage concerns and a request from the owner and developer.
The approval came on a 3-1 vote with two amendments.
The commission included eight points from the Public Works Department into the ordinance, addressing the concerns on the subdivision will back up to Cedar Creek. The city was looking for a floodplain alteration.
The city confirmed that Windtree Pines can start on all phases outside of a cut or fill floodplain area, but construction may not begin in any phases involving cut or fill floodplains without Federal Emergency Management Agency involvement. FEMA is responsible for designating floodmaps.
“This is a perfect example of how as a city, we can be proactive to eliminate some of the situations we are dealing with now in our older neighborhoods,” said District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele.
The city additionally incorporated an amendment to the plan to help pay for a new pump station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.