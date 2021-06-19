The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission approved site plans for Harmony Outreach Inc. and Joy Church during its regular meeting Monday.
Harmony Outreach, a nonprofit Christian organization, is seeking approval on a new 3,455-square-foot office building. It would be located on the north side of West Division Street, across the street from the Hickory Hills townhomes.
Warren & Associates Engineering, a Lebanon-based civil and environmental engineering service company and the project’s engineer, proposed to add a single access point on Harmony’s property. The nonprofit’s new development also has a portion of the city’s greenway trail along its frontage, which shall remain.
City Engineer Shane Shamanur said that aligning Harmony’s new office building with the street from the Hickory Hills townhomes will provide safety for those getting to and from the church by foot.
The site plans feature a pedestrian connection from the greenway to the building, via a 5-foot wide sidewalk, for pedestrian access, and 17 parking spaces. However, the plans do not include any wheel stops or parking lot lighting.
Harmony’s design for their new office building will resemble a single-family house. It has already submitted landscape plans, which were reviewed by the Planning Commission.
Jerry Warren, owner of Warren & Associates and one of the engineers for Harmony’s development, said it makes more design sense to have a driveway in the center of their property as opposed to the end of their property.
The commission also voted to review the site plan for Joy Church’s coffeehouse and sand volleyball courts at Lebanon Road.
This multi-cultural, non-denominational church’s 4,412 square-foot youth coffeehouse will be constructed on church property at the northwest quadrant of Lebanon Road/Benders Ferry Road intersection.
It will also feature a two-level patio outdoor area.
They previously attended a pre-application meeting on May 3, expressing interest in building a gathering place for young people in the church community.
The site of the church’s new buildings contains an uninhabited single-family house and single shed. Both properties will be demolished before construction starts on the coffeehouse, the volleyball courts, and the parking lot areas.
A driveway from the existing church parking lot will be constructed on the south side to reach to their youth coffeehouse.
All access will be from the same parking lot with access from Benders Ferry Road. Twelve parking spaces will also be added to the church’s 449 parking spaces into this development.
