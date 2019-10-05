Mt. Juliet Police Department officers responded to a report of theft at Kroger eventually arrested a suspect at a nearby restaurant.
According to police, about 6:30 p.m. Thursday officers arrived at to Kroger, at 401 S. Mt. Juliet Road, to investigate a possible theft. Once the officer arrived on the scene, a male suspect, 31-year-old Mohammad Aldabet of Lebanon, took off running. Officers searched the area, and an alert was sent out via text and social media to notify the public of the active search. With the help of community members, it was determined that Aldabet was inside Steak-n-Shake. He was located and apprehended.
Further investigation revealed a second suspect, 32-year-old Jule Davenport of Nashville, was allegedly shoplifting inside Kroger. She was located in the Kroger parking lot and apprehended.
Both were arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail. Aldabet was charged with evading arrest, and Davenport was charged with shoplifting and booked on an existing warrant for shoplifting.
