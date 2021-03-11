Two teens are charged with burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm after allegedly stealing a shotgun and rifle from an unmarked Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle Monday. The suspects were apprehended Tuesday and the missing firearms were also recovered.
According to a press release from Mt. Juliet Police Department Capt. Tyler Chandler, “A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser was burglarized early (Monday) morning. Officers responded to a report of two vehicle burglaries on Hickory Station Lane yesterday. One of the vehicles was an unmarked THP cruiser.”
The release stated that contents from the cruiser were “spread across the area.”
Chandler said in a phone interview Wednesday, “It was as if the suspects took items out of the vehicle, and dropped them throughout the complex has they fled the area.”
Whether the suspects broke into the vehicle or if it was unlocked is unclear. According to Chandler, there were “pry marks on the door.”
On Tuesday, Mt. Juliet PD responded to a tip that “led detectives to a nearby home,” according to the release. There the two stolen firearms were found “in the bedroom of a 17-year-old male.”
Since the suspects are both minors, their names have not been made public.
THP spokesman Bill Miller the agency would not have a comment as the investigation is ongoing.
