Detectives in Mt. Juliet are offering a $2,000 reward for information to help them identify an individual they believe was involved in a sexual assault earlier this week.
According to a news release from Mt. Juliet Police Department Public Information Officer Capt. Tyler Chandler, the suspect followed a woman home from a Nashville club, forced his way into the victim’s apartment and sexually assaulted the victim.
What began in the “early morning hours Tuesday, at the Deja Vu adult club at Church Street in Nashville” led back to Providence Trail Apartments in Mt. Juliet. According to the statement, when the victim left Deja Vu, the suspect also left driving a maroon Cadillac CTS with no license plate, and followed the victim home.
“Our detectives are aggressively investigating this awful crime. The suspect is a dangerous person, and he must be apprehended soon before there are more victims,” MJPD Chief James Hambrick said in the release.
The suspect is facing four counts of aggravated rape, and also aggravated kidnapping, robbery, burglary and assault charges.
The man is also suspected in grab-and-run thefts from a Kay Jewelers in Slidell, La., Fultondale, Ala. and Hattiesburg, Miss.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org.
