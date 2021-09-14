The city of Mt. Juliet held a wreath-laying ceremony in remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Members of the Mt. Juliet’s police and fire departments, and local members of the military, laid wreaths in front of the Town Center Clock Tower at 9:30 a.m. to coincide with the collapse of the World Trade Center North Tower at 10:28 a.m. Eastern time.
The three wreaths represented the fallen police officers, firefighters, military, and civilians killed on 9/11.
Those who attended brought flowers or bouquets to lay next to the wreaths to honor the many citizens who lost their lives or were injured.
“This moment helps us remember what our freedom is and the sacrifices our heroes made,” said resident Danielle Alley, who was attending the ceremony with her husband, Travis, and her son, Treyson.
“For something of this magnitude, it has been 20 short years,” said Fire Chief Jamie Luffman. “It takes you right back to where I was 20 years ago — very afraid and very angry.”
Luffman said he turned that anger and fear into honoring those who lost their lives and who sacrificed so much in the last 20 years.
“I think it is important to know that the people who died in 9/11 are remembered,” said Travis Alley. “We should never forget why these people lost their lives on that day.”
