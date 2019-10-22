The Mt. Juliet Republican Women met this month with a guest speaker, focusing on the dangers of complacency.
Mt. Juliet's chapter of the Republican Women, a national organization, is focused on promoting conservative candidates for the state legislature and Congress. The group put forward one member and local political advocate, Gwynne Queener, as the sole nominee to be elected
chapter president next month, and Queener said, "I'd like to get (voters) the information they need because they are not knowledgeable."
Queener and her husband have a longstanding tradition of parking their truck at the city's voting center during early voting, and politicians they support for various offices post their signs on the Queeners' truck. Queener and her husband park and display the truck for eight hours a day for 14 days to educate voters.
The signs on the truck are meant to guide conservative voters by endorsing specific names so that conservatives unfamiliar with certain races can make an informed decision. Though illness prevented the Queeners from doing so during the midterms, they intend to do return to the grind during the upcoming general elections. Commissioner Ray Justice even once had a sign made for the top of the truck that simply read, "Vote the truck."
Queener explained that the upcoming election is even more important than the last.
"This one's far more important this time because they want to destroy Donald Trump," she said. "They're out there doing it, and every step of the way will be more misinformation."
The tenor of the meeting followed a similar concern for threats against the Trump administration and against conservatives who support the president.
From Dixon, Tennessee, guest speaker Lori Pardo Cole is a former surgical first assistant, radio talk show host and political activist who began as a political, public speaker in 1968. She addressed the concerns of "fake news" and "deep-state" efforts to thwart and upend not only the Trump administration but also the constitutional freedoms afforded to American citizens.
Cole warned that complacency among those who know the truth allows the lies of the deep state to take root.
"And it happens right here in our own communities," she said. "It starts with property assessors and school boards and all of these little areas where things are seeping in. We have the power to watch those -- to not believe what we read or what we hear -- but really get to know what's going on."
Cole explained her views on the history of globalist and liberal agendas going back as far as John F. Kennedy's assassination and John D. Rockefeller, the latter of whom she termed a "blueprint" for how to "look great while doing bad things" -- a model for modern, anti-capitalist subterfuge. Today, she warns that many Democrats have mastered this formula and weaponized it.
Cole added that she grew up in Santa Barbara, California when the West Coast was still a partisan battleground, and she explained that liberals conquered Hollywood, alluding to the same battle happening now in Nashville. She recalled being a Young Republican among many honor roll students to be invited to a celebrity pool party with Jane Fonda and Tom Hayden, among other celebrities.
She said Fonda and others commended their academic excellence but took them aside one by one to add, "'You understand that it's not OK to just be successful yourself; you've got to give to the poor. You can't be…' and all this left-wing propaganda starts coming in and socialist, but it's all this undercurrent, right? And I'm going, 'Wow.' Because I had to remind myself why I agreed to go even though I knew what they were going to do. I almost was fooled for about a half a second."
She left the group with a final warning: "Pay attention to what's going on. Don't let Jane Fonda and Tom Hayden sway you into being quiet. Understand your power as an American. We've got to stand together."
