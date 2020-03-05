The tornado was only in Mt. Juliet for a short time Tuesday morning, but it left a lasting impact on the community: West Wilson Middle School and Stoner Creek Elementary were damaged and several families lost their homes.
“We tried not to panic, because we have three girls, so we grabbed our blankets, went downstairs and laid them down in the basement,” Mt. Juliet resident Edna Perez said. “It wasn’t even five minutes before it slammed into our house, and it sounded like a train or an airplane crashing. Bricks and the ceiling were falling down, so I shielded the girls until we could run into a safe room hide it out.”
After the storm passed, Perez’s family was evacuated due to a gas leak. They tried to reach family in Lebanon and found the interstate closed off, so they ended up taking shelter at Victory Baptist Church.
“The church has been so gracious and humble in providing whatever we needed,” she said. “Our home is pretty much destroyed, so we’re looking into hotels and the possibility of staying with friends. I was just praying the whole time, and thanking God we’re alive and the ceiling didn’t cave in on us.”
Victory Baptist Church had already taken in 75 families before noon on Tuesday.
“We have a partnership with the Mt. Juliet Police Department, so this morning at about 1:30 a.m. my phone rang,” Victory Baptist’s executive pastor Andrew Coleman said. “Capt. Tyler Chandler asked if we could open the church as a shelter, and of course we said yes. We opened the doors and took in the first family at about 3 a.m.”
The church set up hygiene and diaper change rooms, a drop-off for personal items and a congregation area so people could eat and watch the news for updates while their children watched movies and played.
“We don’t know how long we’ll be open, but it’s fair to say as long as we’re needed,” Coleman said. “The church volunteers have been here all morning, and community members with no connection to the church have shown up to help. It’s incredible to see everybody working toward one common goal here, and any personal opinions and conflicts have been thrown right out the window.”
Mt. Juliet resident Barbara Shirley and her family were especially grateful to the volunteers, since they moved to the area recently and have few community connections.
“The alert went out and woke me up,” Shirley said. “I almost went back to sleep, but something told me I needed to get up.”
Shirley rounded up her daughter, husband and the family dogs to take shelter in the bedroom closet with a minute to spare before the tornado hit their home.
“It blew out the master bedroom and busted the closet door open — we couldn’t hold it closed,” she said. “Right before everything was really quiet, but as soon as we closed the door the pressure hit my ears. I was pretty hysterical for a minute, but my husband opened the door and smelled gas so we had to get out as soon as possible.”
The Shirleys are taking comfort in the fact that their family is safe and together.
