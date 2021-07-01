The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners voted to lower the city’s property tax rate to $0.11 during its meeting Monday.
The board originally set the rate at $0.15 per $100 of assessed value when adopting the 2021-22 fiscal year budget. However, city had not received official notice of the certified tax rate from the State Board of Equalization when it set the rate for the $62 million budget on June 14.
Three days later, the state sent a letter to Mt. Juliet setting the certified rate at $0.1243. At its earlier meeting, the board felt that increasing the rate by $0.0257 would be in the best interest of the city to provide additional funding for emergency services.
District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele said having the property tax rate at $0.15 would be practical for Mt. Juliet because it would not lead to large increases in property taxes, but would bring in an additional $25,000 in revenue.
Vice Mayor and District 1 Commissioner Ray Justice suggested the city lower the rate to $0.11. Justice said residents do not have control of how much they pay in property taxes, unlike the sales tax, which residents can control by reducing spending.
“I’m in favor of giving our people back the money they’ve already given to the city of Mt. Juliet at every opportunity they get,” said Justice.
In other business, the commission voted unanimously to amend anti-noise regulations for all entertainment venues.
Under the new rules, noise abatement rules go into effect at 11 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and on the nights before and during a federal holiday. The rules apply to establishments holding entertainment and beer permits.
The board deferred on adopting etiquette rules for the city’s greenways, trails and sidewalks. The Parks and Recreation Department will review these rules at their next board meeting on July 6.
The commission also declared June 30 Dr. Donna Wright Day.
Justice announced the proclamation for the Wilson County director of schools, who retired Tuesday.
Wright had led Wilson County Schools since July 2014, and the district has experienced unprecedent growth under her leadership. WCS expects moer than 19,000 students to enroll in the coming year.
During Wright’s tenure, five schools were renovated and/or expanded and three new schools have been built.
“It’s been a labor of love,” said Wright.
