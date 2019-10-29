Mt. Juliet student semifinalist for National Merit Scholarship

Kyle Hacker, a Mt. Juliet local, has been selected as a National Merit Scholar Finalist for 2020.
Hacker is a senior at Mt. Juliet High School. His family moved to Wilson County after his 9th grade year but he has lived all over the country throughout his childhood.
“I really miss the chilly, overcast climate of Seattle, and I miss the bustle and diversity of Los Angeles, but I love the opportunities I've been able to realize and the connections I've been able to make in this community,” Hacker said. “Mt. Juliet is truly a special community and I've loved my years here.”
Hacker is in the process of applying to colleges and hopes to attain a degree in Education Studies.
“I love Education Studies because it’s not a typical major for teachers,” Hacker said. “It incorporates the pedagogy and teaching profession material in a normal Secondary Education major but it also includes more of the sociopolitical context of education.”
Hacker says he’s wanted to be a teacher since he was in middle school.
“I've known I wanted to teach since about seventh and eighth grades,” Hacker said. “Over those two years, I went through a lot of intellectual discovery by having fantastic teachers and accelerating my learning through lots of new material.”
Hacker was involved in a total of 13 clubs, engagements and side projects throughout his high school career.
Hacker will find out in December whether he is a National Merit Finalist.
“I had to submit an application to be a finalist, which included an essay and a list of my extracurriculars and awards,” Hacker said.
