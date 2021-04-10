The city of Mt. Juliet hosted a virtual public meeting on widening Lebanon Road on Thursday.
The work will extend from Park Glen Drive to east of Benders Ferry Road/Golden Bear Gateway for approximately 1.3 miles.
Deputy Public Works Director Matt White said the city chose to fund the engineering into this project, giving the city one-to-two-year jump start on the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Mt. Juliet contracted with Volkert Inc, an engineering consulting firm, in 2018.
White said the project was a hybrid one with the city funding and managing the engineering portion of Lebanon Road with oversight from TDOT, considering that Lebanon Road is both a state and federal highway.
“Once we get to the right-of-way acquisition, we plan to pass the torch onto TDOT, which will take over the project through construction,” said White.
The city was required to follow TDOT’s procedures into this development by having a transportation report, which was approved in 2019, and a preliminary engineering phase, which they are currently in for Lebanon Road’s widening.
Thomas Lee, the Environmental Project Manager of Volkert Inc, presented a PowerPoint on Lebanon Road and its purposes, needs, existing conditions, and more.
The project would widen the road from two to four lanes with a center turn lane. Specifically, the improvements include two 12-foot travel lanes, a 12-foot two-way left turn lane, 5-foot bike lanes and 6-foot sidewalks on both sides of the road, and a reconstruction of the intersection with Benders Ferry Road/Golden Bear Gateway.
Lee said the city will meet the requirements of the National Environment Policy Act by evaluating the environmental effects of the project and also identify measures to minimize harm. The environmental technical studies in this project include air quality, noise, and natural resources.
Resident Chris Birdsong, whose wife Beverly works at Silver Springs Baptist Church, was concerned about the project’s impact on the church’s property there.
Justin EcKelt, assistant vice president of Volkert, said that since the project is still in a preliminary engineering phase, an any impact on property, including the church, is still to be evaluated and determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.