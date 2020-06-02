COVID-19 hasn’t impinged on tax revenues as much as anticipated yet, but Mt. Juliet is bracing for it to get darker before dawn.
Mt. Juliet’s tax revenue exceeded expectations in March according to Finance Director Dana Hire. The quarantine caused most private, brick-and-mortar businesses to shut down, which considerably reduced local consumer spending.
While tax revenue for March was indeed down compared to March 2019, the difference proved to be much smaller than predicted. Overall, the city’s tax revenue declined only 2.19% compared to last March, which only amounts to about $20,000. Mt. Juliet still collected $890,181.69.
“The current expectation is that the (revenue) report on April’s collections will be down even more with many of the businesses being closed in April,” Hire said.
That revenue report comes from the state Department of Revenue at an approximate, one-month delay, meaning that the report filed by the DOR on April 20 accounted for March. Commissioner Butch Eley of the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration announced when the reports were released that tax revenues beat year-to-date projections statewide.
March collections reached $1.2 billion in total — $71.3 million more than was collected for March 2019 as well as $62.1 million beyond the budgeted projection for the month. However, April revenues are expected to exhibit more of the effects of the quarantine than those of March.
“The eventual impacts of COVID-19 on tax revenues are unavoidable and will begin to appear in the coming months,” Eley said. “We will closely monitor our tax receipts during this time and remain committed to balancing the state’s budget in a responsible manner during this extraordinary national economic downturn.”
Hire expressed similar concerns about Mt. Juliet’s next report, albeit with a positive outlook. She said April’s revenue is expected to exhibit the greater impact but that the blow will be offset by an uptick in essential business sales and in online sales. She attributes the predicted uptick in sales for essential businesses “many people stocking up on items due to the uncertainty of interruptions in the supply chains.”
The significance of increased online sales is that those sales are now credited to the location of the consumer, which allows the cities in which those consumers live to benefit. It’s a new precedent established by the Supreme Court’s decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair that individual states can require cyber vendors with over 200 transactions are more than $100,000 of in-state sales to remit sales taxes to the state.
“While I expect the sales tax revenue to be down, I don’t expect it to stay down for long,” Hire said. “As businesses begin opening back up, I believe people will begin to shop and return to their favorite restaurants and stores.”
Theoretically, she predicts that this will recreate employment opportunities and enable those temporarily laid off or furloughed to go back to work. She concedes at the same time, though, that the timing of this recovery is “definitely difficult to predict.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.