The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners approved an entry plan for the Mt. Juliet Community Center in an effort to restrict use to local residents.
Among the provisions of the plan are a requirement to show proof of Wilson County residency to qualify for membership and a new annual fee was established. The changes take effect Aug. 9.
City Manager Kenny Martin said the city has witnessed several disturbances at the community center’s basketball gym, including an armed incident on June 28. That incident prompted the Mt. Juliet Parks and Recreation Department to establish new rules.
“We had a lot of folks coming (from) outside of Wilson County that were both patronizing our gym and making our citizens feel secondary,” said Martin.
Parks Director Rocky Lee said that 50 to 70 people would be inside MJCC’s basketball gym every day, and that a third of those would be coming from nearby areas like Antioch and Hermitage. Lee said that forces Wilson County residents to sign a waiting list to gain access to the gym.
District 2 Commissioner Bill Trivett said the Parks and Recreation Board tried to make the plan as affordable as possible. Patrons will have two options: Pay an annual fee of $100 that is good for the entire family for a year; or pay a $20 registration fee and a $2 fee per entry. Because the changes go into effect mid-year, the membership fee and registration fee will both be half-off.
In other business, commissioners deferred final approve of rezoning and plans for the Golden Bear Commercial development at 10000 Lebanon Road.
Civil Site Design Group, a civil engineering company and Golden Bear Commercial’s developer, requested to defer the ordinance to the commission’s next meeting on August 9.
A convenience store/gas station, the project features a 9,600-square-foot building with 5,000 square feet identified for the convenience store and the remaining two lease spaces at 2,000 square feet each.
Access to the development from Golden Bear Gateway will be folded into the plan. Golden Bear Commercial’s site design also includes a stub along the eastern boundary of the gas station for future connectivity and eight fuel pumps along the Golden Bear Gateway frontage of the site.
In April, the Mt. Juliet Planning Commission forwarded a positive recommendation on Golden Bear Commercial’s rezoning to the Board of Commissioners; however, the BOC deferred on this ordinance three times prior to Monday’s meeting.
The commission also voted 4-1 to defer consideration of a ban on open burning in connection with clearing property for development. The rule would allow the use of air curtain burners.
