The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners deferred a resolution to the Tennessee General Assembly addressing blasting issues during its meeting Monday.
This resolution, which is seeking changes to regulations governing blasting and the use of explosives, will be discussed at a work session on June 28.
While the resolution calls for lowering the overall allowable limit for blasting in or near residential areas, it expands the pre-survey blast area from 300 to 1,000 feet and incentivizes the use of underground blasting. It also requires developers or realtors to disclose to clients when they are buying property in an area either affected by blasting for construction or near a quarry, which utilizes blasting.
The commission wants the General Assembly to consider legislation on reducing the negative impact of blasting and the use of explosives on Mt. Juliet residents with those five points.
District 1 Commissioner and Vice Mayor Ray Justice believed the last two points of the law were unenforceable.
Justice, who is also a real estate agent in Hermitage, shared about the time he went to see one of his clients’ property in Franklin, and it was not even subjected to blasting.
He brought up his experience there to suggest the city do more research on how developers or realtors look at blasting-affected areas throughout Mt. Juliet so the General Assembly can get some further insight into this issue.
District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele, the resolution’s sponsor, explained that the resolution is akin to Hendersonville requesting legislation on blasting regulations to the General Assembly, setting up guidelines for many blasting companies.
“We should follow along the lines of what Hendersonville did to alleviate the issues of blasting there,” said Milele.
She also said she got calls from several residents complaining about blasting, not just from her district, but also throughout the city of Mt. Juliet. Milele provided examples of Wynfield Boulevard and Walton’s Grove since those streets have dealt with the issue numerous times.
“I want to see more limitations and accountability from blasting companies when they perform blasting around Mt. Juliet,” said Milele.
She recommended that both the city and the General Assembly find more information on blasting and put more thought into this growing problem for residents.
In other business, commissioners unanimously passed an agreement between the city and Barge Design Solutions Inc., an engineering services company, to provide traffic engineering services.
Under the agreement, Barge will design a traffic signal at the intersection of Mt. Juliet Road and Curd Road as well analyze Mt. Juliet Road between Division Street and Lebanon Road alongside the intersection at Oak Hill Drive.
The company’s analysis of these roads will ultimately determine the need for a traffic signal at the intersection of Mt. Juliet Road and Oak Hill Drive.
