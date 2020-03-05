Latest News
- Library's children's programs draw crowds
- Mt. Juliet passes transportation plan, guides growth to 2040
- Green Hill High fills out faculty positions
- Be sure to have emergency kit prepared
- Trump needs trust, not purges, to face coronavirus
- New Mt. Juliet theater company debuts with musical revue
- A much needed East Tennessee getaway
- Death Notices
Articles
- Three fatalities confirmed in Wilson County tornado
- CU baseball coach, others, talk of surviving storm
- Mt. Juliet residents grateful to be alive, have shelter
- Nationwide manhunt ends after Lebanon PD finds body in car
- Local attorneys overturn life sentence in murder retrial
- 240 apartment units headed to Lebanon Marketplace
- Wilson County voters approve hike in sales tax
- Shaun Michael Williams
- Library's children's programs draw crowds
- Three seeking GOP nomination for circuit court judge
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 10
Online Poll
Should the Electoral College be abolished?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.