While 2020 has been a challenge across the globe, Middle Tennessee took an extra hit in March when powerful tornadoes ripped through the area displacing hundreds of residents and devastating homes and businesses. Yet, eight months later, a positive outcome emerges as Mt. Juliet’s Green Hill High School AV Production Teacher DeAna Duncan created a project to turn a family’s piano into a source for healing.
“We learned to count our blessings,” said Duncan, former visual arts teacher at Wilson Central High School in Lebanon. “When I was contacted by a family of a former student after the March storms, I knew I had to help. They wanted to see if I could help them heal by figuring out a way to use their beloved piano that had somewhat survived the tornado, essentially the only thing left of their home and belongings.”
Duncan reached out to Middle Tennessee Electric and Tennessee Valley Authority for funding — each organization agreed to contribute $2,500 for a total of $5,000 to support this effort.
Duncan said the funds will be used to restore the piano, not to its original form, but into a structure that contains the cumulative stories and memories of those affected by the tornadoes. The interior of the piano will be removed and replaced with a STEM student-designed audio/video system that will play prerecorded audio and video. Duncan’s AV classes will record and edit performances for the system. Art students from across the Wilson County school system will design a new exterior for the piano with images reflecting their feelings about the storm and the recovery.
Duncan says she envisions community performances and celebrations once completed, which is expected to be in March 2021, near the anniversary of the tornado event.
“This project can be completed safely with distancing but also provide something students and teachers alike can look forward to seeing come together,” said Duncan, who also plans for future performances to be used as fundraisers for STEAM projects in the county.
Duncan has titled this project “And the Song Played On.”
— Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.