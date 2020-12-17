MURFREESBORO — Middle Tennessee State University is planning a return to primarily in-person classes by next fall.
University President Sidney McPhee made the announcement Tuesday in a news release, citing progress on the development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
McPhee said the university will maintain a variety of in-person and remote synchronous coursework in place for the spring 2021 semester. Additionally, face masks will continue to be required in campus buildings, McPhee said.
The university in late April announced a return to some on-campus classes and operations for the fall 2020 semester after changing to remote instruction in March. McPhee stressed that the ultimate decision for fall 2021 will be guided by state and federal health guidelines. He noted that a COVID-19 university task force will offer recommendations.
The university says about 40% of classes were able to resume in-person sessions for the fall 2020 semester. The spring 2021 semester begins Jan. 25.
