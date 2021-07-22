Beginning today, Cairo Bend Road will have lane closures near and on Lebanon Road (U.S. 70) for a road widening project.
Traffic control and flaggers will be in place during the lane closure.
Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling in the area.
The company overseeing the project, Southern Site, is adding a turn lane on U.S. 70 and Cairo Bend. Burger said they plan to “do this as quickly and efficiently as possible,” to minimize impact to traffic.
Meanwhile, utility installations will cause Briskin Lane to be closed to through traffic on Friday.
The closure will only impact the stretch of Briskin Lane from Cainsville Road to Sparta Pike.
A detour will be in place during the road closure and motorists will be detoured to Maddox Simpson Parkway.
Businesses on Briskin Lane will be accessible from Sparta Pike.
