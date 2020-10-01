Wilson County is expected to be on the front lines of N95 respirator production in early 2021 as manufacturer Moldex-Metric, Inc. readies a new facility at 400 Innovative Way in Lebanon.
The company plans to create roughly 220 jobs in the community over the next three years by investing $25 million in an existing building. There are also plans in place for a $6 million site expansion to create another distribution center.
“We’re very excited about the decision that this company has made … to locate here in Tennessee,” Gov. Bill Lee said during an announcement at the project site on Tuesday. “I have in my previous life been very engaged in protective equipment like this, but now as I look around this audience we’re all in the business of protecting our neighbors and ourselves against this pandemic while it exists in our community. And this company is a major manufacturer of this equipment that has been so important, especially for those who work in the front lines of the medical industry and in protecting people from the virus who are working on the front lines — the men in women in law enforcement and our first responders.”
Moldex-Metric specializes in both respirators and hearing protection products and was established in 1980. Increased demand for personal protective equipment amid COVID-19 drove the California-based company to expand into Tennessee.
“We had some other opportunities, but we’re comfortable this is the best place for us,” Moldex-Metric President and CEO Mark Magidson said. “We are rapidly increasing capacity based on the urging of the U.S. government, the Air Force and Health and Human Services, and that is what will happen in this facility is N95 respirator production. We’re hoping to start by January or maybe February and then go from there.”
According to Magidson, the site expansion should also be completed within 12 months and will allow the company to meet its operational needs without rebuilding the main structure.
“This is a great partnership and a great opportunity for us,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said, citing Moldex-Metric’s plans for community involvement. “They are donating 50,000 of these masks to first responders and others in Wilson County, Tennessee, and that is a big thing.”
According to Hutto, those masks will go toward public agencies like the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, WEMA and city police and fire departments that have frequent contact with the public.
“They’ll all be government agencies,” he said. “It would also branch out into areas like the SROs in the schools, and they could go to other places like libraries.”
WCSO Capt. Scott Moore said the agency has maintained its stock of PPE since March but that having Moldex-Metric in town should provide a strong safety net.
“There’s going to be situations when people can’t safely social distance or an officer is required to quickly respond to an emergency,” he said of the benefits to having PPE on hand. “I think that we’ve been able to keep up a good supply, but this could definitely open up a door that would benefit the community.”
G.C. Hixson, the executive director of Wilson County’s Joint Economic and Community Development Board, has worked with Moldex-Metric over the past several months to bring the company into Lebanon and considers it a significant investment.
“This is a company making a product that’s more important now than ever before,” he said. “Some of the jobs they’re bringing in include good machinists, maintenance and administrative positions, and they have more than 50 patents, so they’re also a company that’s innovative and not just a manufacturer. It’s a very good acquisition for the county.”
