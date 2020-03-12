NAPA Auto Parts is expanding its presence in Lebanon this month, bringing approximately 150 full-time job opportunities through a new distribution center on 115 Logistics Drive.
The company is hosting an open house at the facility for prospective community partners from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, followed by a series of hiring events from March 16-21.
“We’re so excited about coming into this location,” NAPA Employment Brand Manager Denise Jones said. “Nobody’s perfect, but we’re perfect for somebody and there are so many opportunities. One thing we want to make sure people understand is you don’t have to be a car enthusiast or a gearhead to work at NAPA.”
Most of the facility’s positions are in logistics and distribution, while others are management-based. Approximately 200 NAPA stores will receive supplies from the location.
“We’re going to start hiring people in April at a rate of around 12-15 jobs a week through June,” NAPA’s Mid-Atlantic Division Human Resources Director Kristine Reid said. “We’ll start doing some operations in April, and hope to be fully functioning by the end of June.”
Wilson County’s Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Director G.C. Hixson said NAPA has invested approximately $48 million into the facility, which measures more than 300,000 square feet.
“One important thing for the community is that this is a nationally known company,” he said. “They’ve made a tremendous investment in the facility and they own the building, which is not necessarily the case for a lot of our clients.”
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said the facility continues a pattern of high-profile logistics operations in the city, noting that Rooms To Go and O’Reilly Auto Parts have similar footprints.
“I think the draw for these logistics clients is mainly our location,” he said. “We’re about a day’s drive from 75% of the nation, there are three interstates and we’re 20 minutes from Nashville’s airport, so it’s a very central location. Lebanon’s also just a great place to work.”
Reid said the location has already drawn interest from more than 130 online applicants, with several interviews scheduled in addition to next week’s walk-in hiring events. That engagement comes at NAPA looks to build a stronger operation in the state.
“I can’t even remember the last time we opened a brand new distribution center from the ground up,” she said. “We already have several stores in the Nashville market and we’re looking to continue growing in that area, and Lebanon is centrally located to the 200 stores we’re going to be shipping parts to. We’re really excited to be in the area and hoping to continue to grow in the community.”
