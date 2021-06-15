The Ally 400 will run this weekend at the Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, and preparations are already underway for the massive influx of visitors the event will bring.
Most of the hotel rooms in and around Lebanon, such as the Holiday Inn Express and Suites on South Cumberland and the Candlewood Suites on Willard Hagan Drive are already full, and according to AirBnB’s website, “86% of places in Nashville for Friday-Sunday are already booked.”
There is a lot of excitement surrounding this event. It represents NASCAR’s return to Middle Tennessee and a huge economic boon for host city Lebanon.
For those who plan to attend, there are a few things to know. Over the course of the weekend, three separate races will be run. The Rackley Roofing 200, a Camping World Truck Series event starts at 7 p.m. on Friday. The following day, the Tennessee Lottery 250, a NASCAR Xfinity Series race, starts at 2:30 p.m., and the main event on Sunday, the Ally 400, a NASCAR Cup Series race, begins at 3:30 p.m.
There will be practice and qualifying events before each race.
TicketsUnfortunately for anyone who wanted to go to the Sunday race, those tickets are all sold out. The allure of Middle Tennessee’s first NASCAR Cup Series in nearly four decades led to rapid ticket grab. Tickets to the Friday and Saturday events are still available.
Tickets this year will be digital using mobile ticketing. Download the Nashville Superspeedway app from Google Play or the Apple Store. On the app, click my tickets or visit the web browser version select “account manager,” from the drop down menu. Then, tap the “sign in” icon and enter your email and password associated with the account.
Managing tickets can be done through the app, and additional tickets can be purchased on the app. Ticket transfer is also available through the app to another person or seat. Upon arrival at the track, entrance will be as easy as opening the app and having your mobile ticket scanned.
Parking
Daily car parking is available at the track for $10 on Friday and Saturday and $20 on Sunday. The parking lot will open at 1 p.m. on Friday and at 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
ConcessionsAll transactions will be conducted via debit or credit cards. No cash will be accepted.
Permitted Items
One clutch bag or fanny pack, not larger than 4.5x6.5 inches and one additional clear bag or backpack, not larger than 18x18x4 inches, for headsets, scanners, cameras, binoculars, cold packs, etc. No loose ice permitted.
Prohibited Items
Items that are not permitted to be brought in include alcohol, bicycles, coolers, chairs, Confederate clothing and flags, drones, fireworks, flag poles, hover boards, ice, glass, inflatables, laser pointers, roller skates, scooters, seat cushions with arms, selfie sticks, umbrellas or weapons of any kind.
Other Entertainment
Chris Janson, a country musician and Grand Ole Opry member, will perform a pre-race concert on track prior to the Ally 400 on Sunday with an approximate start time of 12:30 p.m.
On Saturday a fireworks show will be held and viewable by everyone in the campgrounds. It will begin at 9:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.