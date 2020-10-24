NASHVILLE — Nashville International Airport is planning to add a 292-room hotel that is slated to open in late 2023.
An airport news release says the on-site Hilton-branded hotel will be 14 stories and will feature a parking garage.
The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority board on Wednesday selected Chartwell Hospitality, LLC as the developer and hotel operator.
A covered pedestrian bridge will connect the hotel grand plaza and garage to the central terminal.
The public-private partnership will cost the developer about $95 million for the hotel and for the airport authority, $82 million for the garage and plaza.
Construction will begin in the fall of 2021.
