NASHVILLE — A Tennessee high school student was being charged with attempted criminal homicide in juvenile court Thursday in the stabbing of another student, police said.
The injured student, who is 14, suffered a stab wound to the neck and was in critical condition, Nashville police said in a news release. He was taken to surgery.
The student who is being charged is 15. He had minor injuries to his hands and was treated at a hospital before being taken to police headquarters.
Both are freshmen at Overton High School, the release said. They were not identified.
The incident happened at 1 p.m. in the school gymnasium. The motive was not known, police said.
School staff began rendering aid to the 14-year-old, and the school resource officer, Steve Snitzer, responded and worked to control his bleeding while waiting for an ambulance, the release said.
The older student was stopped in a hallway and surrendered the folding blade knife before being taken into custody, police said.
