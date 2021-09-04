BOWLING GREEN — A new president and CEO has been named to lead the National Corvette Museum in southern Kentucky.
Sharon Brawner took the driver’s seat at the museum on Wednesday, according to a statement from the organization’s board of directors.
Brawner is a Kentucky native and car enthusiast who has long worked in the tourism industry, most recently serving as senior vice president of sales and marketing at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, the statement said. The board conducted a nationwide search and noted Brawner’s leadership skills and other qualifications in the announcement.
“Not only does Sharon have extensive experience leading one of the most successful museums in the world, but she’s also a true car buff who was born and raised in Kentucky,” said Kai Spande, a museum board member who led search efforts.
