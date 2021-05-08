For people riddled by a prolonged pandemic, the National Day of Prayer celebration at Love’s Way Church was a welcome reprieve.
Thursday’s celebration at the church on Coles Ferry Pike saw a packed sanctuary, with congregants of Love’s Way Church joined by other worshipers from around the county.
The lead host for Wilson County’s National Day of Prayer celebration is Ronda Wehby. She recently took over for Robin Hardin who had spearheaded the organization in the past.
Wehby explained how last year’s event shuttered its doors as restrictions on gatherings swept across the U.S. in the wake of the pandemic. The event was instead conducted virtually, streamed live from Love’s Way Church with some video submissions also sent in from members. The 2020 event is best remembered as a request to “heal the land.”
This year, with healing very much underway, the theme turned to love, life and liberty. Wehby pointed to 2 Corinthians 3:17, “Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”
Love’s Way Church Pastor Johan McGregor said that he felt like people are ready to live again.
“We know how tough 2020 was,” he said. “As we moved into this new year, people were ready to come out and do what people do — celebrate God.”
McGregor said that Christians are very lucky.
“It tells us in the Gospel John, to have confidence in him, that when we ask anything, He hears us,” McGregor said. “Prayer is the center point of everything we do. Jesus said, always pray. Pray without ceasing for prayer is communion with God.”
Chris Richardson performed several songs for the crowd to tee things off. Richardson is an associate worship leader at Love’s Way. Wehby and McGregor both said he has a natural way of getting an audience rocking, and that God delights when people sing.
“Music is from God. We see from the beginning. God put that in all of us to rejoice with him,” said McGregor.
The pastor added how humbled he was to see local officials like Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell, state Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, and state Rep. Clark Boyd, R-Lebanon, in attendance. He said it gives him confidence to see leaders take time from their days to stand with those worshiping.
Wehby said that next year, they would explore having the ceremony at another church in the county.
“It’s about spreading the love of God far and wide.”
McGregor said that he was honored that his church was chosen as the site for this year’s event and welcomed the National Day of Prayer group back anytime.
The origins of the day have a Tennessee connection. It was February 1952, during the height of the Korean War, when the Rev. Billy Graham raised the idea of a day of prayer. His call was heard by U.S. Rep. Percy Priest of Tennessee, and was picked up by hotel magnate Conrad Hilton and U.S. Sen. Frank Carlson of Kansas. The legislation was signed into law later that year by President Harry Truman.
The U.S. government recognizes the first Thursday in May as the National Day of Prayer, and each year believers across the nation come together to pray for America, its leaders and the spiritual needs of the nation.
