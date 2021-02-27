An award-winning Young Marine from Lebanon will be taking his passion on tour, speaking to and counseling other units around the Southeast with a special trip planned later this year.
Jason Martin Glaskox, 16, is the current Division 3 Young Marine of the Year. The division includes Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and South Carolina.
As a result of his accomplishment, Glaskox is slated to accompany World War II veterans to the Pacific islands of Guam and Iwo Jima this year for an annual reunion between U.S. and Japanese soldiers.
Iwo Jima is only open one day each year. While the trip typically takes place in March, due to COVID-19 concerns, it has been postponed until later in the year.
Glaskox’ rank within his home unit is sergeant major. He is a member of the Mid-Cumberland Young Marines from Mt. Juliet under Unit Commander Cpl. Charles Ware.
Being able to represent his unit and Division 3 was very fulfilling, Glaskox said. “This is a goal I have worked towards for almost eight years.”
He has been a member of the Young Marines for over half his life. He said joining at 8 is the youngest age one can join, but it was an easy decision for him as it’s something that he’s always wanted to do.
“What initially drew me to the program was the military aspects and the family-like relationships throughout it,” Glascox said. “Even at a young age, I could see that I could learn so much and create new and long-lasting relationships.”
For the Young Marine, being recognized as a standout in his division was a dream come true, not for the accolades, but for the opportunity to do something worthwhile.
“It feels surreal to have such an amazing platform to mentor this generation’s youth. It’s just a huge honor. I’m very excited to get to work” Glaskox said.
In addition to the Iwo Jima trip, over the course of the year Glaskox will travel to other units throughout the division to lead, motivate, and serve as a role model to other Young Marines. This past week, he spoke at a Young Marine chapter in Orlando.
Young Marines has six divisions across the U.S. Each division appoints a “Young Marine of the Year” from their ranks. This title does not come easily. A series of vigorous requirements are involved. These include graduating from the Advanced Leadership School at the organization’s Leadership Academy, maintaining high academic achievement in school and demonstrating high standards of physical fitness.
The Leadership Academy has three segments; junior, senior and advanced. During the advanced program, Glaskox received the Alumni Association’s Inspire Award. Prior to that, he graduated from the senior leadership program with the meritorious service award.
In the spring, Glaskox will represent his division in competition with five other division winners for the title of National Young Marine of the Year.
Glaskox is a sophomore at New Life Academy. He’s also a member of Tennessee’s Honor Society. He’s got big plans for after high school, too. He wants to play Division 1 basketball at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Besides the Young Marines, basketball might be Glaskox’s biggest love. He plays AAU ball year round and for his school’s varsity team during the season.
After college, Glaskox would like to become an officer and join a Marine Corps Special Operations Command unit, the Corps’ equivalent of the Navy Seals. He said if that doesn’t work out it’s important to him that he have a degree from a prestigious university.
Col. William P. Davis USMC (Ret.), serves as the National Executive Director and CEO of the Young Marines. Davis said, “All our division winners show great qualities of leadership and reverence to veterans. Jason Glaskox is an extraordinary Young Marine.”
The Young Marines is a national nonprofit education and service program for boys and girls. The Young Marines promotes the mental, moral, and physical development of its members. The program focuses on teaching the values of leadership, teamwork, and self-discipline, so its members can live and promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.
{p dir=”ltr”}Since the Young Marines began in 1959, the organization has grown to over 235 units with 8,000 youth and 2,500 adult volunteers in 40 states, Washington DC, and affiliates the world over.
