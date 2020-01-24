Seventeen children milled around the steps just inside Tucker’s Crossroads Middle School laughing and enjoying the free time from class as they prepare to take a picture. After nine years, Tucker’s Crossroads has a Beta club again.
According to the National Beta Club website, Beta Club is the nation’s largest independent, non profit, educational youth organization. At Tucker’s Crossroads, grades and service hours are what is most important.
“It is an honorary national organization for academics and service,” said English teacher and Beta club co-sponsor Melinda Hinton. “They have to log service
hours for community projects and they have to maintain As and Bs.”
When asked why she and the two other sponsors were interested in bringing the Beta club back to the middle school, Hinton said the main reason was to show the students that they are appreciated.
“We had some high achieving students who really work hard and we want to recognize them,” Hinton said.
Sixth grade teacher and co-sponsor Tiffany Jones said she is very proud of the children and explained how they are chosen to be in the club.
“We open invitations based on academics first and then they are allowed to choose if they want to join or not,” said Jones. “They do individual service projects outside of school then we will do a service project as a whole but we haven’t decided what that will be yet.”
Tucker’s Crossroads Beta Club President Masie Owensby said she wanted to join the club in order to experience news things outside the classroom that would benefit the community such as volunteering. She says she finds enjoyment in engaging in activities that benefit others. Owensby had to learn a few things about conducting a meeting the correct way.
“I had to learn the Robert’s Rules of Order to call and run the meetings,” said Owensby.
Owensby said she plans to continue being a part of the beta club in high school too for “scholarship opportunities.”
When asked if the children get any kind of awards or otherwise acknowledgment for volunteering to be in the club, Hinton said they do.
“The eighth graders will be recognized at their graduation in May and will wear cords around their neck symbolizing their time in Beta club,” Hinton said. “The sixth and seventh graders will also have an awards night near the end of the year at which they will be recognized.”
