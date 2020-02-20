Two construction projects underway in Lebanon are expected to wrap this spring, bringing a new location for commercial businesses and another gas station into the city.
Hankins Station, a 5,000-square-foot property located on 314. W Baddour Parkway, aims to take advantage of its high-traffic street corner location to bring in companies.
“I think it’s going to take another four months to finish that project, but that’s an estimate,” Callis Ventures Chief Manager Eddie Callis said of the build. “It’s a commercial building, so it could be office space, retail space or anything else that falls under that zoning category.”
The project’s targeted completion date is May 1, according to Callis Ventures’ website. Callis said a number of potential clients have shown interest, but was unable to disclose them.
RaceTrac Petroleum, Inc. is also moving forward with a project to build a gas station at the corner of South Cumberland Street and Tennessee Boulevard.
“Our new location coming to 405 S. Cumberland St. is scheduled to open in May,” RaceTrac Communications Manager Megan Shannon said. “We’re known for our craveable Swirl World frozen desserts station, with up to 10 flavors and 28 toppings.”
The property was previously home to Ryan’s, a buffet-style chain restaurant that closed its Lebanon location in 2018. Mid-TN Construction is handling the build.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.