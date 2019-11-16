The Lebanon City Council is slated to vote Tuesday on the first reading of an ordinance that would crack down on drivers from cutting through private property to avoid traffic lights.
Lebanon Police Chief Mike Justice said the department is often called about such incidents, especially near Lebanon High School.
"When the high school lets out, a lot of times people will come from the Hartmann Drive area, just for example, and they'll cut through Dickey's Barbecue," he said. "They're going behind the building, pretty fast usually, and they'll come out over behind and turn right to try and miss the red light. It happens a lot of places, but mostly convenience stores and places like that."
If the council moves to prohibit those instances, it would bring the Lebanon Municipal Code in line with other cities like Franklin on the issue.
The ordinance is packaged with other amendments that would adjust guidelines for grass and weeds, special event permits for fireworks and adequate shelter for animals.
"We've changed our laws where you can't have a dog chained to a tree or a car or something like that, but there's nothing in our code that says what adequate shelter is," Justice said. "(The amendment) is not too constrictive, it doesn't say you have to have a four-star pet shelter in your backyard. Adequate shelter basically means they have to have a floor, they can't be standing in mud and to have a roof."
The council is also slated to vote on the first reading of an ordinance removing permit fees for temporary signs.
"We end up taxing the law-abiding people who come and pay it, and the people who aren't following it get off scot-free," Planning Director Paul Corder said. "It seems like we're punishing the wrong people. It's doing the opposite of what we want it to do."
Corder said the city currently limits the number of signs allowed on a property, which he sees as a more effective measure.
"That's always been the easier way to attack the problem," he said. "You look at the number of signs on the property and if they've got too many signs you just go in and say take one down."
According to Corder, the existing permit fees per sign are approximately $25 to $50, which Councilor Chris Crowell said are not expected to impact the city budget if removed.
The Lebanon City Council will meet 6 p.m. on Tuesday at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., following a public hearing regarding zoning at 5:55 p.m.
