The old grocery store known as the Fred’s building is currently being remodeled into a new home for the Wilson County Election Commission and according to the county’s lead election official, it’s coming along “right on time.”
Phillip Warren, the county administrator of elections, said the renovations were moving along smoothly.
The site is under construction by Nex-Gen Construction LLC, out of Clarksville. Site superintendent, Trey Lawing, has said the bones of the new interior are up but that it remains an active construction site, and also still requires painting.
Warren said that Nex-Gen Construction has been a pleasure to work with. He called the company “very responsive,” and said that they had not encountered any hiccups so far, leading to fulfillment of the original estimated opening date of October 1.
Asked if any special preparation was underway for the transition to the new building, Warrant said, there was plenty of planning going on, but added, “that’s what we do anyways, always preparing.”
In December 2019, Wilson County acquired the building across the street from the courthouse, formerly Fred’s grocery, with aspirations to one day house the entire elections office, equipment and all under one roof.
Despite an initial asking price of $1.2 million, the county negotiated a $875,000 final settlement. Additionally, it was determined that the building would need renovations estimated to be around $360,000 to bring it up to code. However, updated inspections and news estimates yielded a much larger price tag than previously expected, in the vicinity of $700,000.
The bulk of these unexpected costs stems from underestimated updates such as the HVAC system which needs new heating elements and a new internal electrical grid.
The current election office sits on the northeast corner of College Street and Main Street in downtown Lebanon. Assistant Administrator of Elections Tammy Smith said earlier this year, the building serves the county well in its current administrative capacity, but does make meeting all their needs, particularly on election day more challenging.
The equipment needed to put on an election is stored in the Wilson County School District building beside the Cumberland University football field.
Poll worker training also takes place here. Both Smith and Warren would like to see all the equipment within the same building. Smith said this isn’t about making their jobs easier for them, but about streamlining the whole process to enhance election day for the voters. “It’s always been about the voters,” she echoed, “that’s why we do what we do.”
Warren believes the expansive floor space in the Fred’s building would offer sufficient space for not just one but all of the necessary requirements needed to scale up the election commission’s ability to put on an election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.