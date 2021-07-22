Wilson County finally has an answer to which major distribution company is going to be setting up shop in Mt. Juliet, and it’s one that all pet parents will recognize — Chewy, Inc.
On Tuesday, Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Chewy Inc. officials announced that the company will establish a new regional e-commerce fulfillment center that will create 1,200 new jobs.
The new facility will be located at Couchville Pike and Maddox Road in Mt. Juliet, and is projected to open in fall 2022.
Chewy has been a prominent name in the pet supply industry as an online retailer of pet food and other pet-related products. In 2017, Chewy was acquired by PetSmart for $3.35 billion, which was the largest ever acquisition of an e-commerce business at the time.
The business has been called a leading innovator in pet e-commerce, offering broad selections of more than 2,000 of the best and most trusted brands including pet products, supplies and prescriptions.
According to a release from the governor’s office, Wilson County continues to attract companies in the transportation, distribution and logistics sector. Since 2020, more than 80% of new jobs committed in Wilson County have come from projects in this industry. Wilson County is within 650 miles of 50% of the U.S. population and a terested in employment opportunities can go to www.chewy.com/jobs to learn more.
Over the last five years, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has supported more than 15 economic development projects in Wilson County, resulting in 2,500 job commitments and roughly $750 million in capital investment.
“Wilson County has seen tremendous job growth in the last few years as companies continue to relocate and expand in the region,” said Lee. “Chewy’s decision to locate its newest e-fulfillment operations in Tennessee underscores our state’s pro-business climate and skilled workforce. These 1,200 new jobs will have a significant impact on Wilson County, and I appreciate Chewy for choosing Tennessee.”
Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness said the business’s decision to open in Mt. Juliet reflects how the city’s economy is continuing to grow, adding, “we are happy they picked our city.”
Meanwhile, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto called the news of the Chewy facility a “welcomed honor.”
Hutto added, “We appreciate Chewy’s vote of confidence in our community and look forward to developing a long-term partnership.”
The county mayor also thanked the Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County for its role in bringing the business to Wilson County.
State Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, said she welcomed Chewy to the city with “open arms,” and thanked the state’s conservative policies for bringing in business. “This is one more company moving to Tennessee because of our low taxes, minimal regulation and business-friendly climate.”
